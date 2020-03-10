Holi 2020: Kartik Aaryan says Anees Bazmi isn’t letting him celebrate, shares throwback pic from hostel days. See here

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 18:02 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has said that director Anees Bazmi isn’t letting him celebrate Holi. So Kartik has shared a throwback picture from his hostel days.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor wrote, “Bura na mano Holi hai. Always been a shy guy. Aur yahan Anees sir khelne hi nahi de rahe.” The picture shows Kartik and a bunch of friends, all shirtless, covered in Holi colours. The post has been ‘liked’ almost a million times.

“Hum UP wale nahi sudhrenge (Us UPites will never behave),” one person wrote in the comments section, while others took the opportunity to wish Kartik and each other on the occasion.

The actor has a packed lineup of films. After recently starring in the critical disappointment Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, he will shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, with Janhvi Kapoor.

Earlier in the day, actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also wished their fans on the occasion, and had shared pictures from their own celebrations on social media. While Priyanka celebrated the festival with husband Nick Jonas, Aamir shared pictures of wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan, and Aishwarya posed with daughter Aaradhya.

