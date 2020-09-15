Anil Kapoor’s latest fitness video gets a thumbs up from Olympic winner Yohan Blake: ‘Looking good my friend’

bollywood

Actor Anil Kapoor had posted a video of himself sprinting on the beach. At the age of 63, it was certainly worthy of praise. No less than an Olympian from Jamaica, Yohan Blake, has given it his approval.

Replying in the comments section, Yohan wrote: “Looking good my friend.” Replying to the Jamaican, Anil said: “@yohanblake thank you so much mate .. coming from you means a lot.” A host of other stars from Bollywood and TV industry had commented on the video. While Anil’s contemporary Jackie Shroff wrote “Bhidu Bhari”, fellow actor Suniel Shetty said “Sijeeeeeeeeeeeeee” in appreciation. TV actor Karan Tacker said: “Flying like the wind!”. Sophie Chowdry wrote: “You are next level inspiration, motivation & goals all in one.”

Through the lockdown, Anil has taken to body building in a major way. He has also been sharing notes on his journey so far. He had written in April: “I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process.”

Anil and Yohan’s interaction.

“My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do.”

Anil is among the few senior actors who has been working non-stop. Last seen in Malang, the actor was set to work in Karan Johar’s Takht, when the pandemic and subsequent lockdown came into force.

