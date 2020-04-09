e-paper
Ankita Lokhande on corona crisis: As celebs, people talking just about your style is not what you should seek

bollywood Updated: Apr 09, 2020 00:34 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
The building where actor Ankita Lokhande lives in Mumbai has been sealed after a resident tested positive for Covid-19 .
Actor Ankita Lokhande’s social media posts are usually all things happy and chirpy. But recently, she posted about something serious, appealing to people in general, and particularly her followers, to not step out of their homes in this nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus spread.

On what prompted her to finally do this, the actor says it was high time. “We all are going through something. I felt so strongly about it, and it was very difficult to resist, as I am actually very scared about the whole scenario, and then we see people going out, talking bullsh*t about it. I saw some videos where some guys are saying ‘mujhe kuchh nahi hoga’,” rues Lokhande, 35.

The building in Mumbai where Lokhande stays, has been sealed by the authorities after a resident, who reportedly returned from Spain, tested positive for Covid19. 

She adds that as a celebrity, it is her duty to utilise her fan base and that she talks to as many people she can. “As an Indian, it’s my responsibility. People follow me, they want to know how I feel about it. It’s the first time I came out to openly speak about this. This is necessary. It’s not just my fans who will suffer if they step out, but every Indian citizen and also my family. That was the only thing in my mind,” she explains.

Not happy with celebrities sounding content with just being talked about their style more than substance, Lokhande further adds, “Aap celebrity ho, aur log sirf aapki sundarta ko dekhein, or talk about what you are wearing, what song you are dancing on --this is not the necessity. Speaking out is what’s also very important. I feel people are my family, and it’s my responsibility to tell them what’s right and wrong.”

