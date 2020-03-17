Anup Jalota in isolation at Mumbai hotel, shares pic: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:53 IST

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has revealed he is in isolation at a hotel in suburban Andheri hotel in Mumbai after he returned from London. He is in isolation as a preventive measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Anup was in Europe for a concert and landed in Mumbai early Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of himself from the hotel, Anup wrote on Facebook, “I am in awe with the Medical Care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60+. I was taken to Hotel Mirage as I landed MUM from LDN ;a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling the further spread #COVID19india.”

A spokesperson for the singer said Jalota is in isolation for two days but has not undergone test for coronavirus yet. “Anup ji hasn’t gone for coronavirus test. He is alright. He is in isolation for two days for formalities, because he has just arrived from Europe tour including UK and Germany,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

Amid advisory that people must avoid going out unless absolutely necessary, gyms, schools and colleges have been closed till March 31 in many parts of India. The release dates for several films have been postponed. Films such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have been postponed indefinitely.

Most films and TV shows have stopped shoots. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra’s Mumbai shoot was cancelled, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, and Kartik Aayan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, too, saw their respective shoots getting postponed. State governments have also advised offices to encourage work from home to avoid further spreading of the coronavirus.

Angrezi Medium, which released last Friday, has been badly hit by the epidemic. It registered low numbers at the box office (an estimated Rs 6.78 crore in two days) despite boasting of a stellar cast including Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 also took a hit at the box office and is yet to cross Rs 100 crore mark. The film’s director Ahmed Khan had said in a statement, “Malls are not functioning, shops are not working, considering the situation, cinema is the last thing people want to go to. In such a scenario, the film has earned Rs 17.50 to Rs 18 crore (on first day) and it is overwhelming. Even if we had made Rs 7 to 8 crore then also it would have been good. It is the biggest opening of the year till now. We had expected much more but you can’t fight almighty and nature.”

