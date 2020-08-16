Anupam Kher says Sushant Singh Rajput wasn’t one to let depression ‘overrule life’, recalls his interest in Hollywood

bollywood

Actor Anupam Kher, commenting on his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has said that the young actor wasn’t someone who would let depression overrun his life. In an interview to Times Now, the actor also recalled Sushant’s interest in Hollywood, and how he would ask him questions about the foreign film industry.

He said, “I was surprised to learn about Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide. As an individual, fellow actor it’s very important to find out what actually happened so that his family and fans get a sense of closure. A middle-class boy’s dreams have been dashed.” He said that while anyone can experience loneliness, “Sushant was certainly not a person who would let depression overrule his life.”

Recalling a conversation he had with Sushant on the sets of MS Dhoni, he said, “I used to let him be himself, because it was a very difficult role for him. I remember I went for a walk late at night, and he was constantly talking about what he wanted to do. He used to ask me how I started working abroad, in films like Bend it Like Beckham, and how I dealt with the difficulty of speaking in English. I still remember that night. He kept asking me the difference between working in Hollywood and Bollywood.”

The actor stressed on the importance of a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant’s death. He said, “It is important to speak out about the lapses in the investigation because today Sushant died but tomorrow it can be any one of us.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, and according to the Mumbai Police was being treated for depression. His father has filed an FIR against the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment, among other allegations.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

