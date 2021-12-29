e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor posts a childhood pic to wish sister Anshula on birthday, writes an emotional note. Anil Kapoor wishes her too

Arjun Kapoor posts a childhood pic to wish sister Anshula on birthday, writes an emotional note. Anil Kapoor wishes her too

Arjun Kapoor and his uncles, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, took to Instagram to wish Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter Anshula on her birthday on Tuesday.

bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 13:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anshula Kapoor with her uncle Anil Kapoor (L) and brother Arjun Kapoor.
Anshula Kapoor with her uncle Anil Kapoor (L) and brother Arjun Kapoor.
         

Actor Arjun Kapoor posted a throwback picture from their childhood to wish sister Anshula Kapoor on her birthday on Tuesday. He also wrote an emotional note with it.

He wrote: “Happy birthday @anshulakapoor This year has been different to say the least but I’m happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you. I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling... love you.” In the picture, the siblings look chubby as they wave at the camera. Replying to her brother, Anshula wrote: “Love you bhai thank you for giving me the strength to keep going!”

 

A number of people reacted to the post. Their uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor dropped a heart emoji while Balaji executive Ruchikaa Kapoor wrote: “Happy birthdayyy @anshulakapoor!” Karan Boolani, boyfriend of Anshula’s cousin Rhea Kapoor, too dropped heart emojis.

Anshula with her uncles.
Anshula with her uncles.

Meanwhile, her uncle Anil Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram Stories and wrote: “Happy Birthday to the kindest, smartest, warmest lady that I’m proud to call my niece @anshulakapoor.” Sanjay, too, shared a picture with Anshula to wish her.

Also read: Inside Salman Khan and niece Ayat’s birthday celebrations at his Panvel farmhouse: Don’t miss the 6-tier carousel cake

Earlier in the day, among the first people to wish Anshula was her half-sister Khushi Kapoor. Khushi shared a throwback picture with Arjun’s sibling. Anshula herself had taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her home done up with balloons by Janhvi and Khushi.

 

Anshula had written: “Didn’t really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties @janhvikapoor @khushi05k brought the warm and fuzzies to my house & not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don’t see it myself & for making me laugh till my tummy hurts! #IHaveTheBestSisters #BestestCheerSquad #HappyBirthdayToMe”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In