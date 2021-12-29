Khushi Kapoor posts a cute throwback pic to wish half-sister Anshula: ‘Happy birthday to my favourite’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 10:59 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to wish her half-sister Anshula Kapoor on the latter’s birthday on Tuesday. Khushi was recently in the news when she made her Instagram account public.

Sharing a glamorous throwback picture of the two of them, Khushi wrote: “Happy birthday to my fav.” The picture showed the two of them hugging each other. It was taken at the wedding reception of their cousin, Sonam Kapoor, in May 2018. Anshula is Boney Kapoor’s daughter with his first wife, the late Mona Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram page public earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Anshula took to Instagram to share a video of how Janhvi and Khushi had decked up her place for the occasion. She wrote: “Didn’t really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties @janhvikapoor @khushi05k brought the warm and fuzzies to my house & not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don’t see it myself & for making me laugh till my tummy hurts! #IHaveTheBestSisters #BestestCheerSquad #HappyBirthdayToMe” The video showed a room decked up with rust, silver, translucent coloured balloons.

Both Janhvi and Khushi dropped messages in the comments box; while Khushi wrote: “love you the most”, Janhvi dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

Khushi, who has been active on Instagram since 2015, made her page public around the same time as Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

All the children of Boney Kapoor got close after the shocking death of Sridevi. Speaking about his bond with Sridevi’s daughters, Arjun had told CineBlitz: “You cannot just start believing that things are hunky-dory and absolutely normal. You have to discover each other and spend time with each other. We have been very lucky that we got time to spend, whether it was Janhvi or Khushi, and also we’ve had our own individual spaces. Because we are not living together, we are not in each other’s faces. This allows us to get to know each other at a steady pace. I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad.”

Also read: Inside Salman Khan and niece Ayat’s birthday celebrations at his Panvel farmhouse: Don’t miss the 6-tier carousel cake

Anshula had revealed how Khushi was their father’s favourite, being his youngest. Hosting a question-and-answer session on Instagram with her fans in 2018, Janhvi was asked who Boney Kapoor’s favourite child is. She had said it was Khushi. A follower had asked, “Out of you 4 siblings, who is Boney Ji’s most favourite? “Khushi. Hahahahahahahahahahhahhahaha the secret is out! @janhvikapoor @arjunkapoor @khushi05k (no but honestly he loves all of us the same),” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter