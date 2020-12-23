Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor makes her Instagram account public, see family pics here

bollywood

Late actor Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, has made her Instagram account public. Her older sister Janhvi Kapoor is already an actor, having starred in two successful films, Dhadak and the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

The account has already garnered 97273 followers. Khushi has been active on the photo-sharing platform since 2015 as her first post is from August of that year. The account is full of pictures of her - mostly solo, but also with her friends and family.

In March this year, a picture with her sister Janhvi read: “Happy bday to my favourite person. I love you the most happy 23rd (still in shock you’re not actually still 12).” Another from August this year, is about her mother. The picture, from her childhood, read: “Miss you.”

Back in 2018, hosting a question-and-answer session on Instagram with her fans, Janhvi was asked who Boney Kapoor’s favourite child is. She replied that it’s Khushi. A follower had asked, “Out of you 4 siblings, who is Boney Ji’s most favourite? “Khushi. Hahahahahahahahahahhahhahaha the secret is out! @janhvikapoor @arjunkapoor @khushi05k (no but honestly he loves all of us the same),” she wrote in her reply.

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney’s children from his first wife, Mona Kapoor. The four of them actually warmed up to each other after the death of Sridevi. Speaking about his half-sisters to CineBlitz, Arjun had previously said: “You cannot just start believing that things are hunky-dory and absolutely normal. You have to discover each other and spend time with each other. We have been very lucky that we got time to spend, whether it was Janhvi or Khushi, and also we’ve had our own individual spaces. Because we are not living together, we are not in each other’s faces. This allows us to get to know each other at a steady pace. I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad.”

