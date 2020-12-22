e-paper
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal marries choreographer Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal marries choreographer Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in a Hindu ceremony in Gurugram on Tuesday.

bollywood Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 20:48 IST
Ruchi Kaushal
Ruchi Kaushal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma get hitched.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma get hitched.
         

Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in Gurugram on Tuesday. The two married in a Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort.

A picture of the newlyweds surfaced on the internet soon after. While Dhanashree decked up in a maroon lehenga, Yuzvendra complemented her in an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban.

 

Dhanashree had earlier told Hindustan Times that Yuzvendra had proposed to her and she “happily agreed.” Talking about how they met each other, Dhanashree said, “It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect.”

Yuzvendra had shared the pictures from their roka ceremony in August. He wrote in caption, “We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony.” The two posed for a few pictures and were seen along with their family members in one of them. A basketful of goodies in red wrapping paper were also kept in front of them. While Dhanashree had worn a lavender lehenga, Yuzvendra had chosen a beige kurta for the day.

 

Also read: Mira Rajput copies husband Shahid Kapoor’s pose in her own style, who do you think did it better?

Further talking about how he managed to win her heart, she had said, “Yuzi is humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy. His humility bowled me over. The kind of values I’ve been brought up with, I actually wanted someone like him as my life partner. We both are ambitious and are supportive of each other’s profession. We both are fun loving, so there’s never going to be a dull moment.”

