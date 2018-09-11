Of Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun and Anshula, who is Boney Kapoor’s favourite child? Here’s the answer

This is one thing parents and their kids can never agree on. While a parent may always maintain that he or she loves all their children equally, the children always have an idea on who is mom or dad’s favourite, even Anshula Kapoor.

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter hosted a QnA session with her followers on Instagram on Sunday and revealed some really cool and sweet details about her life with her famous siblings, brother Arjun Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She even finally let out who is her father’s favourite child. “Out of you 4 siblings, who is Boney Ji’s most favourite?,” a follower asked her. “ Khushi. Hahahahahahahahahahhahhahaha the secret is out! @janhvikapoor @arjunkapoor @khushi05k (no but honestly he loves all of us the same),” she wrote in her reply.

Anshula and Arjun are Boney’s kids from his marriage to late first wife Mona Shourie while Janhvi and Khushi are his daughter from late second wife Sridevi. After Sridevi’s death in February, Arjun and Anshula have been two big pillars of support to their young sisters. They are spotted together more often and even speak of one another in the fondest manner.

In the same QnA session, Anshula was also asked about her brother and bonding with Janhvi. “He is so much more than a brother...he is my everything...my strength...my anchor who keeps me sane...the most important person in my life...my goofball and more often than not he is my annoying child,” she saif about Arjun. When asked what she likes about her siblings she said, “Their heart, their strength, their ability to look at the bright side even on the not so good days...that they can make me laugh at the stupidest things and without reason hahaha...but mostly I love that I get to call them mine.”

Anshula also provided a handy chart on all her cousins and siblings, arrange is descending order of their age. Check out the most interesting bits from her session:

Snippets from Anshula’s QnA session.

Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in Namaste England with Parineeti Chopra and in Panipat with Sanjay Dutt. Janvhi recently made a successful Bollywood debut with Dhadak and will now be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 12:16 IST