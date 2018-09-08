In Janhvi Kapoor, I see tremendous potential, Dhadak was just the tip of the iceberg, declares Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has every reason to be happy in life. With some interest projects under his belt such as Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India’s Most Wanted and Panipat, he is on a career high. On personal front too, despite the tragedy that hit their family in the wake of the sudden passing away of Sridevi, he is definitely in a more centred space, bonding with his father Boney Kapoor and his half sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

However, there’s one person he both loves and is in awe of—his paternal grandmother. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, he revealed that on his birthday this year his dadi (grandmother) has issued a stern warning to him and he had every intention of honouring it.

On his 33rd birthday, Nirmal Kapoor has issued a “threat and a request, a bribe and a command” that he get married. Laughing, Arjun was quoted as saying, “Dadi has never articulated her feelings so firmly. Before this, it was all said in jest, this time she’s put a tick to it, and since dadi has few expectations from me, I intend to fulfil this demand at the right time with the right person.”

Of course, he would like to see his sister Anshula and cousin Rhea get married first. He went on to say, “Besides, there have just been two weddings (Mohit Marwah and Sonam Kapoor) and we should give the family time too, else they’ll get tired attending weddings. Mujhe bas thodi si mohlat de do (just give me some time), please.”

Speaking further about his family, he is delighted and proud of the manner in which Janhvi has conducted herself in public. He said he has come to realise that she is a sensible girl, who is pretty sorted in her head and conducts herself with dignity. “All these are important attributes for a good actor. None of us start out being perfect, I didn’t, but in Janhvi’s case the foundation is strong, she’ll build on that and get better with every film. I see tremendous potential, Dhadak was just the tip of the iceberg.”

Staying on Dhadak, he added how he was impressed with her performance in the film. “She’s very young and it was her first film, but I saw nuances you’d expect from someone more mature. When Janhvi was on screen, you couldn’t take your eyes off her,” he raved. “She’s an introvert and needs time to come out of her shell. We are really proud of her and while as a family our reasons are emotional, I can say as an actor that Janhvi Kapoor is here to stay.”

Dhadak, he further added, was the right launch for Janhvi and its success proved that both Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi had been accepted by the audience.

Meanwhile, on his work front, the trailer of his upcoming film, Namaste London was unveiled on September 5, where he will be seen with Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. In it, Arjun can be seen as the quintessential ‘munda’, happy with Punjab, love and wife Parineeti.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England begins from Punjab, move to Ludhiana, then goes to Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London again. The film promises to be a quintessential Bollywood fun fare. The Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra film releases on October 19.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 12:11 IST