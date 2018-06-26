Arjun Kapoor’s only birthday wish this year is for his family to have peace and calm

I want my family to have some peace and calm.” That’s Arjun Kapoor’s big birthday – who turns 33 years today – wish this year. The actor, who is going through possibly the most fruitful and busiest phase of his career, feels this is “the time for me to underline a solid identity for myself.” We caught up with him to chat about life, career and more.

Would you call yourself a birthday person?

I consider it a milestone from where you look back at things to reminisce what all have you done this year and also look forward to the coming year. You just hope that by your next birthday, you will be in a better position. It’s a nice reminder of feeling grateful, happy and proud that at 33, I have managed to achieve quite a bit. When I was 23, I didn’t dream that I will be in such a place 10 years down the line. That way, I have surpassed my own expectations as well as others and especially those who definitely didn’t expect me to survive in this industry.

Any special plan this year…

None as such! I know that dad (Boney Kapoor), my grandmother Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula (sisters) are in town, so I will definitely meet the entire family during the day. I am sure everyone will get to know my night’s plan through paparazzi (laughs). But I am certain I will be with my friends, so dinner is definitely on. I guess I will have people over as I have just redone the house so I will use that opportunity to call some of my friends but this year, I don’t want to host a big bash or anything. It’s going to be an intimate affair.

Do you remember any special birthday?

I used to love birthday parties. As a kid, I always had a fascination with fancy dress parties so I would turn into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, a WWE wrestler, Super-Man and Spiderman (laughs). I recall since my birthday comes in the monsoon, other parents would get paranoid to send their children over. So, we would have a film screening (of a movie that was going to release that weekend) at trial theatre and then a cake would be cut along followed by lunch. I would plan my birthdays with my mother way in advance. It used to be like an event, an award show. That has still not changed. Even now, that’s the only time you will see me having a party.

What’s your birthday wish this year?

If I say it, it may not get fulfilled. Aaj kal dar lagta hai. If I have just one birthday wish this time, I would genuinely want my family to have some peace and calm, which I am sure people will also respect and understand.

Work-wise, is it the most exciting phase of your career?

I really hope so. I think somewhere I’ve found my groove. So, I have become the jack of all trades but now I have to decide what I am the master of, and only the audience can help me decide my journey. I have experimented with all genres, and I have been lucky since the audiences have liked me do everything. What else does an actor want? Now, I can now afford to experiment knowing that people will back me if I make a good film.

Is marriage somewhere on your mind now?

I think my family has gotten a bit tired with back-to-back weddings (of cousins, Mohit Marwah and Sonam K Ahuja), so they have asked me to take a break (laughs). Abhi chhokra jawaan hua hai (laughs). Right now, I am not in the frame of mind to even consider marriage. I am very happy seeing my near-and-dear ones after marriage. I think it will still take me two-three years [to think of marriage]. You need to be in the right frame of mind. Just because others are doing it, you can’t do the same. Both my cousins were clear that they wanted to settle down. They worked on their relationships long enough to feel that. So it made complete sense to them [to get hitched].

You have completed five years in Bollywood (after debuting in Ishaqzaade; 2012). Do you feel it’s time you consolidated your position?

Absolutely! This is the most important phase of my career, not just in terms of the volume of work but also because of the way I want to plan my future. Now, I can consolidate [my position] and look ahead. In the first few years, you just take up whatever is coming your way. I am at that stage where I feel I have fooled around enough and learnt from my highs and lows, and also made mistakes – knowingly or unknowingly. It’s God’s gift that I am getting such opportunities; I have got sustainability. Now, I want to do good films and push the envelope that makes audiences feel, ‘if he’s doing a film, it must be good.’ I want to work towards that quality. This year, that’s my main agenda.

The coming year will be a busy one for you…

Yes, I have three releases – Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India’s Most Wanted – before my next birthday. I hope all three have that stamp of quality. I feel in the next three-four years, there will be a burst of newcomers. So, if you aren’t on your toes and not thinking of the future, you might become outdated. As serious as it sounds, this is the year that I want to take myself to the next level. And, you have to work hard towards it. This year, that’s the focus. I am in that zone and groove to create a niche for myself. All our seniors (actors) have their own identities and that’s why they have survived for so long. This is the time for me to underline a pure identity for myself.

Any plans to work with your father, producer Boney Kapoor again (after Tevar (2015))? A recent report suggested that a project has been finalised.

Yes, I have every intention of working with dad again. But, whatever happens will be after Panipat. We have been toying with the idea of doing something together, but there’s nothing concrete as of now. Since dad takes up remakes, people have put two and two together. That’s mere speculation. Yes, subjects are being looked at but we haven’t had a jackpot yet in terms of cracking the material, director or the subject. The intent is to do work together soon, but there’s no time frame to it.

What’s the best birthday gift that you have ever got?

I can’t remember anything off-hand. I used to take gifts from people, regardless of whether that person intended to give or not (laughs). Maybe, this year will be different as I might get a nice gift. I can’t recall any one life-changing, life-altering moment in terms of a gift. But, I have had many people, who have looked after me for the last so many years. I have had so many memorable moments around my birthdays. So it would be unfair to pinpoint one. I have never had a forgettable birthday.

And what about cakes?

I love cakes. I was telling Janhvi and Anshula (sisters) the other day that on your birthday, you should eat as much cake as you want because you feel that it’s not unhealthy or that you won’t put on weight. I am not going to buy my own cake, but, I will eat whatever I get on my birthday pyaar se. I will eat one slice in everyone’s name, and that way I can finish an entire cake (laughs). On my birthday, I will not stop myself. So, let’s see what my sisters, family and friends get for me.

But, birthdays do give a reason to let your hair down…

Yes, once a year, you get a reason to party. And, I try to do that as it’s the only day I can ask my producers for a holiday without feeling guilty. Then, I end up doing something. I have always called my friends over and have a party. I always try to make my birthdays entertaining for myself as well as my friends. An international Bollywood award function has just gotten over, so, I don’t know how many people will be in town. But, I will definitely spend it with my family.

