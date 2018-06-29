Arjun Kapoor gets a ‘threat and request’ from his grandmother as birthday gift. See pic

Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday on June 26 surrounded by his family and friends. It was intimate but also fun. His sisters--Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi, cousin brothers Harshavardhan Kapoor and Mohit Marwah and his best friends like Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher attended the dinner at his home. Arjun was nice enough to come down, cut a cake and share it with his fans who had collected in front of his home. Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in the UK with husband Anand Ahuja, too tweeted a video wishing him well on his birthday.

However, there’s one birthday wish and gift that Arjun’s slightly wary about and that’s from his grandmother Nirmal Kapoor. Sharing a picture on Twitter, Arjun wrote: “When your Dadi’s gift is a threat & request along with a bribe & a command, all rolled into one !!! #NirmalKapoor #bossgrandma.”

When your Dadi’s gift is a threat & request along with a bribe & a command, all rolled into one !!! #NirmalKapoor #bossgrandma pic.twitter.com/g8jV0gB4U4 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 28, 2018

In the picture, a person (we presume it is the actor) is holding an envelop which is addressed to Arjun. It also mentions, “jaldi shaadi karo” and has been signed by his dadi (grandmother), Nirmal Kapoor.

Last weekend Arjun, with a host of Bollywood biggies, was in Bangkok to attend and perform at the IIFA Weekend and awards gala. On the work front, is currently busy with his upcoming films, Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat.

