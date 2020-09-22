e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor to donate his plasma, wants to help save lives

Arjun Kapoor to donate his plasma, wants to help save lives

Arjun Kapoor has promised to donate his plasma to help save lives of other Covid-19 patients. The actor tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. He is currently recovering from the disease at home and is in isolation.

bollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:55 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Arjun Kapoor will donate his plasma to save lives of Covid-19 patients.
Actor Arjun Kapoor who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is currently at home recuperating. The actor has decided to donate his plasma to help save the lives of people who are in critical need of it.

A medical personnel who prefers to remain anonymous has confirmed the same and said, “Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive.”

The source also welcomed the 2 States actor’s gesture and added, “Arjun will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We want more and more Indians who have battled and won over coronavirus to also do the same. We need to beat this virus and the support of all Indians is key to us winning.”

Earlier in this month, the Ki and Ka actor took to social media to share the news of him getting tested positive for coronavirus. “I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine.”Thanking his family, friends and fans in advance for their support, the ‘Gunday’ actor’s statement further read, “I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus.”

He remains asymptomatic and has self quarantined himself. His girlfriend Malaika Arora has also tested positive for the virus.

