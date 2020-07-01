e-paper
Arjun Rampal poses with all 3 kids on magazine cover clicked by girlfriend Gabriella: 'With my favourite people'

Arjun Rampal poses with all 3 kids on magazine cover clicked by girlfriend Gabriella: ‘With my favourite people’

Arjun Rampal has shared a new magazine cover featuring all his three kids-- daughter Mahikaa and Myra and son Arik.

bollywood Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Rampal has shared a very special new magazine cover.
Arjun Rampal has shared a very special new magazine cover.
         

Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a one-of-a-kind magazine cover featuring the most precious people in his life. Arjun and all his three kids posed for the cover of GQ magazine’s July edition.

The picture was clicked by his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. It shows Arjun with his two daughters Mahikaa and Myra by his side. His baby boy, Arik, rests on his chest and the rest smile for the camera. While Myra and Mahikaa are his daughters from his previous marriage to Mehr Jesia, Arik is his son with Gabriella.

 

“With my fav people, on the cover of my fav mag, shot by my fav photographer @gabriellademetriades thank you, Arjun captioned his Instagram post. His fans loved seeing the family together. “Nice to see you in this beautiful frame Arjun brother,” read a comment. “Mee want to see Arik,” wrote a fan.

Recently, Arjun remembered his dad and grandpa on Father’s Day. “3 generations of fathers, my grandfather Brig Rampal,A his son my father Amarjeet Rampal, his son Arjun Rampal. Miss them both today and everyday. I know they look over me and live on in my heart. Happy Father’s Day to all you Daddy’s. #fathersday,” he wrote.

He has been sharing regular updates from his life at home with Gabriella and the kids. He shared a video of getting his beard trimmed with the help from Gabriella. Arjun admitted that due to lockdown extension he can’t grow his beard any further.

Earlier, the Rock On star urged people to contribute to Go Dharmic, a volunteer organisation, to help them in their mission to feed one million Indians during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

