Arjun Rampal ‘relieved’ as he tests negative for Covid-19, will be tested again in four days

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:33 IST

Arjun Rampal shared that he has tested negative for Covid-19 and is ‘relieved’, even though he has to take another test in four days. He got tested earlier this week and is in home quarantine after his Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari were diagnosed with Covid-19. The shoot has been stopped as a precautionary measure.

“Tests in Covid negative. Thank you for your love and prayers. Have to retest in 4 days. But relieved #staystrong #staysafe,” Arjun wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of him giving a thumbs up.

On Thursday, Arjun said that he got tested for Covid-19 as he was in ‘close contact with’ Manav and Anand, who tested positive for the virus. “Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters #fingerscrossed #zee5,” he wrote on Instagram.

Arjun, Manav and Anand were shooting for Nail Polish, a Zee5 original film directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna. Touted to be a fast-paced courtroom drama, the film will see Arjun playing Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defence lawyer.

Talking about Nail Polish, Arjun had said in a statement, “After a fantastic run with The Final Call to collaborate again on a Zee5 project was an easy decision to make. Especially when the project is Nail Polish. Yes, the script is as intriguing as the title. With a wonderful cast combined with a very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very, very special.”

