As Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor’s card game with dad Boney, Arjun Kapoor is busy watching TV. See pics

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s children are fully in the vacation mode amid coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, both Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shared vignettes of their time spent at home.

Janhvi took to Instagram stories to share a picture of a card game being played by her father, sister Khushi and herself. What’s more, she was happy to declare that she was close to winning it. She wrote: “Rare moment of me almost winning captured.” In the picture, while Boney sits on a sofa, Khushi was a chair close by and Janhvi is on a low table as they play a card game.

Arjun Kapoor, meanwhile, shared a picture with a large TV showing a blue-lit cityscape with his legs visible in the foreground. His face is not visible and he captioned the image writing ‘Tuesday’.

Through much of the lockdown period, Janhvi has been sharing funny posts on Instagram. Sometimes, she posts emotional notes too, like she did a while back, when she spoke about what the things she had learnt during lockdown period. From learning the value of food to understanding the importance of her father’s love and realising how badly she misses her mother, late actor Sridevi, self-isolation has been a period rich with realisations for the young actor.

“I’ve learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I’ve learnt that I’m a better painter in my head than in real life. I’ve learnt that Khushi (Janhvi’s younger sister) is definitely the cooler sister. I’ve learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world,” she wrote. Janhvi added: “I learned that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wail for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings or from our friends houses to spend time with us. I would never see him wait. But when I wake up now and go across the hall and see him alone on the sofa smiling because he has us to himself the whole day, I can picture him sitting in the same place wailing alone for us to come home.”

Arjun, meanwhile, has been doing his bit to help those adversely affected by lockdown. He took part in a charity sale from his personal closet to raise funds for stray animals. Previously, he had gone on a virtual date to raise funds for families of 300 daily wage earners.

Earlier, the actor has pledged to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood’s Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

