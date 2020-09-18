As Sanjay Dutt’s family reunites, wife Maanayata shares pic with kids Iqra and Shahraan: ‘I want to thank God for the gift of family’

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:25 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares a new picture of the family with her husband and her kids - Iqra and Shahraan. She said how she just wanted to be with her family and had no complaints against the almighty.

She wrote: “Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen #blessedbeyondmeasure #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” A number of fans of the actor wrote in to express solidarity with him. One user wrote “love u baba” while another said “Godbless u all.” Sanjay and Maanayata had left for Dubai earlier this week to be with their kids.

In August this year, Sanjay was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay had addressed his illness with fans. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

However, soon after, speculations were rife that the actor would leave for the US for further treatment. However, Maanayata had released a statement clarifying that the actor would complete preliminary treatment in Mumbai. She had said: “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”

Sanjay was recently seen in Sadak 2 along with Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has a number of films in various stages of production including Kannada film, KGF 2, Torbaaz, Prithviraj, Shamshera and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

