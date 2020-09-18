e-paper
Home / Bollywood / PM Narendra Modi thanks Karan Johar for birthday wishes, tells Virat Kohli, ‘Anushka Sharma and you will be amazing parents’

PM Narendra Modi thanks Karan Johar for birthday wishes, tells Virat Kohli, ‘Anushka Sharma and you will be amazing parents’

Acknowledging birthday wishes from Bollywood stars Karan Johar, Sonu Sood and Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to all, thanking them for their special messages.

bollywood Updated: Sep 18, 2020 08:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi personally thanked a number of film personalities for his birthday wishes.
PM Modi personally thanked a number of film personalities for his birthday wishes.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday and leading the way in wishing him were a host of Bollywood stars including filmmaker Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, Sonu Sood and Hrithik Roshan to name a few.

Replying to a tweet by Karan, PM said: “Of course! Your passion towards cinema is adorable. Thank you for your wishes.” Karan had earlier tweeted: “Happy Birthday honorable PM @narendramodiji! It has been my good fortune to discuss love for movies and the impact of our cinema on the global footprint with you. Your graciousness, warmth & understanding has always served as a guiding light! Wishing you health and happiness!”

 

Replying to message a by Virat, PM Modi said: “Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!”. Earlier, Virat had tweeted: “Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.” Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child together.

 

“Grateful for your greetings @iHrithik,” PM Modi wrote in reply to Hrithik Roshan’s tweet in Hindi, which said: “Aadarniya pradhan mantri shri Narendra Modi ji, aapko janmadin ki hardik subhkaamnayein. Meri yahi kaamna hai ki aap swastha aur salaamat rahen (Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, greetings on your birthday. It is my only desire that you remain healthy and well).”

He replied to Sonu Sood and wrote: “Thank you for the wishes @SonuSood”. The actor had written: “Wishing our Honourable PM @narendramodi ji good health and happiness on his birthday.”

 

PM Modi replied to Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan and said: “Thank you for the wonderful greetings @PawanKalyan Garu.” Pawan had written: “Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Our Wholehearted Birthday Wishes !! from all of us. May our ‘Motherland Bharath’ see it’s true glory, as envisioned by Revolutionary Saint ‘Shri Aurobindo,’ under your Charismatic , Inspiring & Dedicated Leadership.”

 
 

PM Modi thanked Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra, who wishing him in Odia, writing: “Sammaniya Narendra Modi Sir, aapanan koro janmadinn raw aneka abhinandan. Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath aapanan ka sabu mangala karya safal karawntu. Bharat aatmanirbhara heu ebon aapana dirgha aayu huentu (Respected Narendra Modi Sir, greetings on your birthday. May Lord Jagannath bless and bring to fruition all the work you have undertaken. May India become self reliant and may you be blessed with a long life.)

