Asim Riaz says he was attacked by ‘some guys’ on a bike, shares video of injuries as fans outrage on social media

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:59 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz was allegedly mugged on the streets while riding his bike. Asim took to social media to share visuals of his injuries, leaving his fans furious.

“I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “Everything is cool. I still don’t give up.” The video shows injuries on both his legs, his arm, and his back.

Asim’s fans came out in full force to support him on social media. They even trended the hashtag ‘Get Well Soon Asim’ on Twitter. “@imrealasim you need to report the incident to the authorities. Its a request, pls do not ignore it casually. Its absolutely necessary that adequate safety measures are taken after this incident. We are deeply worried Asim. Pls take care of yourself,” one person wrote. Another fan pointed out a police sign in the background of Asim’s video, and suggested that he’d perhaps already filed a complaint. “I think he already filed a complaint as you can see POLICE written on the wall behind him,” the fan wrote.

Asim emerged from economic hardships and found fame after his Bigg Boss stint. “I have been through a lot of mess in my life, but I used to feel ho jayega kuch na kuch (something or the other will work out). I didn’t even have the money to hire a taxi to go for an audition. I had the option to walk or go back home, and I would walk,” he told The Times of India.

Asim will soon appear in singer Arijit Singh’s new music video, titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, with Bigg Boss co-contestant and girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. They have also appeared in two other music videos previously -- Kalla Sohna Nai and Khayal Rakhya Kar.

