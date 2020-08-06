e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Asim Riaz says he was attacked by ‘some guys’ on a bike, shares video of injuries as fans outrage on social media

Asim Riaz says he was attacked by ‘some guys’ on a bike, shares video of injuries as fans outrage on social media

Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz has shared visuals of injuries he sustained after being allegedly attacked while cycling.

bollywood Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Asim Riaz’s fans are praying for his speedy recovery.
Asim Riaz’s fans are praying for his speedy recovery.
         

Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz was allegedly mugged on the streets while riding his bike. Asim took to social media to share visuals of his injuries, leaving his fans furious.

“I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “Everything is cool. I still don’t give up.” The video shows injuries on both his legs, his arm, and his back.

 

Asim’s fans came out in full force to support him on social media. They even trended the hashtag ‘Get Well Soon Asim’ on Twitter. “@imrealasim you need to report the incident to the authorities. Its a request, pls do not ignore it casually. Its absolutely necessary that adequate safety measures are taken after this incident. We are deeply worried Asim. Pls take care of yourself,” one person wrote. Another fan pointed out a police sign in the background of Asim’s video, and suggested that he’d perhaps already filed a complaint. “I think he already filed a complaint as you can see POLICE written on the wall behind him,” the fan wrote.

 

 

Also read: Asim Riaz opens up about his struggling days: ‘I didn’t even have money to hire a taxi to go for audition’

Asim emerged from economic hardships and found fame after his Bigg Boss stint. “I have been through a lot of mess in my life, but I used to feel ho jayega kuch na kuch (something or the other will work out). I didn’t even have the money to hire a taxi to go for an audition. I had the option to walk or go back home, and I would walk,” he told The Times of India.

Asim will soon appear in singer Arijit Singh’s new music video, titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, with Bigg Boss co-contestant and girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. They have also appeared in two other music videos previously -- Kalla Sohna Nai and Khayal Rakhya Kar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
RBI governor to announce key policy decision at 12 noon: All you need to know
RBI governor to announce key policy decision at 12 noon: All you need to know
Congress looks to alter perception on Ram Mandir issue
Congress looks to alter perception on Ram Mandir issue
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In