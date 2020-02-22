Ayushmann Khurrana on wife Tahira Kashayp: ‘Love your wife so much that even neighbour’s wife falls in love with you’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 19:24 IST

Ayushamnn Khurrana never fails to express his love for his wife, writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. The actor did not miss the opportunity to praise her at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020, held in Lucknow on Saturday.

Ayushmann had welcomed his first child, son Virajveer, in 2012, the same year as his film debut. Asked about why he chose not to hide that he was married, unlike earlier superstars who used to protect their single status, he said, “Love your wife so much that even neighbour’s wife falls in love with you.”

He went on to add, “Time has changed, earlier there used to be a mystery around an actor’s life. The trend of superstardom will soon be over. Now the content is king.”

Ayushmann has always been a supporter of Tahira, who battled breast cancer for more than a year. Calling her his inspiration, he added, “Tahira is not just my life partner, she is also my life coach. She also used to teach me during college when I used to remain busy with theatre.”

Ayushmann’s latest film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, was released on Friday. The film is one of the first same-sex love stories in mainstream Hindi cinema. Asked about Ayushmann’s kissing scene with co-star Jitendra Kumar, Tahira told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I was delighted to see Ayushmann kissing a guy on screen! Honestly, now I view it from the perspective of respecting an artist and his work – so whether he kisses a man or woman, I am seeing the emotion of the character. When he kisses a girl, I can see that the man is in love with her and this is what he needs to do to show love. I would make my characters in my movies do the same. And now if he is kissing a man that’s the most natural thing for him to do because he is gay and that’s his way of expressing love.”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to Donald Trump’s praise for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, says ‘I want him to work for LGBTQi rights in US’

Tahira has directed Pinni, one of the seven short films which are part of Guneet Monga’s Zindagi in Short. The film revolves around the life of a middle-aged homemaker and stars Neena Gupta in the central role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more