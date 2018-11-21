Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide, sinks Thugs of Hindostan

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy drama, Badhaai Ho, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said. In tweets announcing the milestone, Taran also noted that the film’s lifetime collections will exceed those of Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, touted to be the most expensive Bollywood film ever made.

Badhaai Ho has grossed over Rs 158 crore in India, with an additional Rs 43 crore in overseas markets, for a total gross of Rs 201 crore.

The film has continued Ayushmann’s winning streak at the box office, which began with his debut film, Vicky Donor. His other hits include, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Bareilly Ki Barfi and AndhaDhun.

“This is a SHOCKER... #ThugsOfHindostan may be the most expensive Hindi film, with Aamir Khan enjoying an enviable following in international markets, but its *lifetime biz* in #USA + #Canada and #Australia will be lower than #BadhaaiHo... Content wins and how!” Taran tweeted on Wednesday.

“My acting career has been quite a ride. After Vicky Donor, I gave two-three unsuccessful films and that was a great learning curve. But Dum Laga Ke Haisha onwards it was cool. I learnt so much from all my films, successful or unsuccessful,” Ayushmann said in a recent interview to PTI.

He continued, “I know I have become a star but I don’t want to believe it. I want to be that simple, no fuss guy who approaches a film as if it is my first movie.”

The Hindustan Times review, awarding the film 3.5 stars out of five, singled out the supporting cast’s performances, especially Neena Gupta’s turn as Ayushmann’s character’s mother.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 17:12 IST