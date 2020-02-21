Ayushmann Khurrana tweets on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releasing with Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot, Twitter says ‘Mere do anmol ratan’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 12:20 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to request fans to watch both Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, both of which released on Friday. Twitter was quick to appreciate his gesture.

He wrote: “Ek hi din hum dono bhai aa rahe hain! Dher saara pyaar aur sammaan, Lekar aa rahe hain Vicky aur Ayushmann.Bhoot aur Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Both the brothers are arriving on the same day. Vicky and Ayushmann bring to you Bhoot and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with lots of love and respect).” The post received many appreciative comments. One user said, “Mere do anmol ratan - vihan shergill te ayaan ranjan (two jewels of mine)” while another said, “Faces of Versatile Acting @vickykaushal09 @ayushmannk good luck for #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #BhootTheHauntedShip... waiting to watch both movies”. Another user said, “Good luck to both of you Kings. Can’t wait to see both.”

Actor Sayani Gupta replying to him, wrote: “You are so sweet!” while director Kunal Kohli, who has directed films like Hum Tum and Fanaa in the past, wrote: “This is the kind of grace & bonhomie we need to have with each other. Well done Ayushman.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a same-sex love story, featuring Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar, where they challenge homophobic attitude of the latter’s family. Vicky’s Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship is a horror film, set inside an abandoned ship.

The Hindustan Times review said that Bhoot Part One turned out to unintentionally comic. It said, “The best you can say about Bhoot is that it is not outrageously funny as some of Ram Gopal Varma’s big screen outings, but does unintentionally crack you up at many places.”

“Bhoot starts off intelligently, but soon loses its way and turns out to be predictable fare. For instance, the use of done-to-death horror tricks like cracking of mirror and, apparitions on mirrors don’t really bring much to the table. A slow-paced first half gets a bit tedious; the film reaches a crescendo only later in the second half and it feels like too little too late. Making it worse, even the big reveal is quite underwhelming, a bit rushed and fails to answer all questions.”

