Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira on marriage anniversary, recalls ‘11 years with this beautiful girl’. See their wedding pics

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:09 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap celebrated their wedding anniversary by posting throwback pictures. It is their 11th year together; they tied the knot in 2008.

Mentioning how he got butterflies posting an old picture of Tahira, possibly from one of their wedding ceremonies, he wrote: “Eleven years with this beautiful girl. Got butterflies of all kinds while posting this picture. Umm Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap.” The picture got a lot of love with actor Radhika Apte, singer Harshdeep Kaur and dancer Mukti Mohan wishing them and leaving heart emojis in comments’ section.

Tahira also took to Instagram to post pictures from their wedding ceremonies and wrote: “11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before.”

Tahira’s post got many responses from the film fraternity. Sonali Bendre wished the couple and left celebrations’ emojis. A host of other film and TV stars including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Karanvir Bohra, Kubbra Sait, Ekta Kapoor, rapper Badshah, TV actor Manav Vij, dancer Neeti Mohan and Huma Qureshi left congratulatory messages on her post.

While all of Bollywood was partying at the twin Diwali bashes, thrown by Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor respectively, Ayushmann and Tahira, with their kids, spent the festival with their family in Chandigarh. The filmmaker posted a bunch of pictures from their Chandigarh Diwali and wrote: “Happy Diwali from our family to yours #chandigarhdiwali” Also seen in the pictures was actor Aparshakti Khurrana with his wife Aakriti were also present.

Ayushmann is back in Mumbai and has plunged into the promotions of his next film, Bala. The film has been mired in controversies for a while now. Two films, Bala and Sunny Singh starrer Udja Chaman, have been in the news given the similarity in their plots -- both are centered around the life and difficulties of balding men and societal pressure. Bhumi Pednekar’s dark skin tone too came up for criticism while musician Dr Zeus accused the makers of Bala of using his songs - Don’t Be Shy and Kangna Tera Ni - without his knowledge.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 14:05 IST