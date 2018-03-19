Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez pays tribute to Madhuri Dixit, watch video

One of the most eagerly awaited songs of Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2, Ek Do Teen is out. Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, the song is a tribute to Madhuri Dixit’s 90s hit song by the same name. While originally choreographed by Saroj Khan, this time Ganesh Acharya - who was also one of the background dancers in the Tezaab song - is doing the honours. The film’s director Ahmed Khan was Saroj Khan’s assistant at the time of Tezaab (1998).

The music has been recreated by Sandeep Shirodkar while Parry G has rapped for the new song. Shreya Ghoshal has steeped into Alka Yagnik’s shoes and lent her voice for the new version that is equally foot tapping. The dance steps, however, have not imitated, except for Madhuri’s hook step. Compared to the original, the new version is a mere teaser - while Madhuri song was seven-minutes long, Jacqueline’s is not even two minutes.

Speaking about recreating Madhuri’s iconic song, Jacqueline had earlier said, “I think that was my first stress that how can we recreate something so iconic like ‘is it even possible’. It made a lot easier for me when I understood that it’s not possible, we are not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit and Saroj (Khan) ji did.”

“We are honestly here as big fans of their work and more than anything, this is honestly a tribute to the amazing, iconic number that they gave to us. For me as an actress, this is such an honour and a lot of my actress friends were like, ‘we are so jealous that you doing ‘Ek do teen’. So for any girl this would be a dream song to do,” she added.

Baaghi 2 is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead. After the success of Heropanti and Baaghi, the new film will be the third collaboration of Tiger and Sajid Nadiadwala. Baaghi 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios. Baaghi 2 is scheduled to release on March 30.

