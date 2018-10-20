Badhaai Ho box office day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 19 cr, Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England tanks

It was supposed to be Namaste England versus Badhaai Ho at the box office this festive weekend but it seems the Ayushmann Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra film has already won. The film about the unplanned pregnancy of a middle-aged couple has found favour with the audiences. The film earned Rs 7.92 crore on Thursday and got the Dussehra advantage on Friday with an estimated Rs 11.5 crore box office earning.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the first day’s figures. He wrote, “#BadhaaiHo takes a FLYING START… Gets the advantage of partial holiday… Expected to score over the weekend… Thu ₹ 7.29 cr. India biz.” Now, a Box Office India report says the film is expected to earn in two figures on Saturday as well.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste England has been disappointing in comparison. While Thursday earned it about Rs 1 crore, Friday has brought a meagre Rs 2 crore collection.

Not just the films are pitted against each other but also the lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor, who have completed six years in Bollywood, are both delivering their tenth film. Ayushmann has emerged as the quintessential family man on screen with quite a few quirky entertainers to his name. Arjun has mostly played safe by playing the hero of masala films with enough dose of romance and drama.

Ayushmann had tasted huge success with his bold debut as a sperm donor in the 2012 film Vicky Donor, his biggest hit so far. The actor experimented with films like Bewakoofiyan, Nautanki Saala and Hawaizaada which failed to work at the box office. He eventually returned to his tried-and-tested genre of family drama with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. After the debacle of Meri Pyaari Bindu in 2017, Ayushmann hasn’t looked back and has already made a hat-trick of successful films including Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Andhadhun. The actor seems to be in no mood to slow down with his first festival release Badhaai Ho garnering positive responses.

On a parallel track, Arjun has tried to maintain an average pace at the box office with romantic flicks like Ki & Ka, Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan. The son of producer Boney Kapoor also has a 100 crore film 2 States to his name, which was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel by the same name. The actor has now united with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra for Namaste England, his tenth film in a career span of six years.

