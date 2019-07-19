Bhumi Pednekar celebrates birthday on sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ayushmann Khurrana joins the fun. Watch

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, was in for a surprise when her Shubh Mangal Saavdhan co-star Ayushmann Khurrana dropped in to celebrate her birthday on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ayushmann is in the city for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo. Bhumi, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.Bhumi and will be seen again with him in Bala, shared their pictures together and wrote, “Janmadin with Bala and Chintuji.” View this post on Instagram जन्मदिन with Bala &amp; Chintu Ji @ayushmannk @kartikaaryan ❤️ . . #Bala #PatiPatniAurWoh #birthdaygirl #love #lucknow A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on Jul 18, 2019 at 10:26pm PDT View this post on Instagram Thank you for the making my day this special...for all the msgs..flowers..love and blessing ❤️ And to the ones in this picture and my #patipatniaurwoh fam,you really made this birthday memorable 😘 @ayushmannk @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday @mudassar_as_is @aparshakti_khurana @junochopra @samikshapednekar Missed you @shermeenk620 😘 #love #gratitude #friday A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on Jul 18, 2019 at 10:02pm PDT Pictures and videos from the birthday celebrations have now surfaced online. They show Pati Patni Aur Woh actors Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan also enjoying the party as Bhumi cuts the cake and dances in different videos. View this post on Instagram @ayushmannk and @aparshakti_khurana on the sets of #PatiPatniAurWoh to celebrate @bhumipednekar ‘s Birthday. @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday A post shared by Movified (@movifiedbollywood) on Jul 18, 2019 at 10:23pm PDT View this post on Instagram Today ananya panday kartik aaryan bhumi pednekar on the set of #patipatniaurwoh in #lukhnow and they celebrate bhumi pednekar &#39;s birthday . #ANANYAPANDAY #bhumipendnekar A post shared by WHAT&#39;S UP BOLLYWOOD (@whatsupbollywood) on Jul 18, 2019 at 9:54pm PDT View this post on Instagram Happy birthday @bhumipednekar ji 🎂❤️☺️ . . Team of pati patni aur woh . . #patipatniaurwoh #kartikaaryan #ananyapandey #bhumipednekar #bhushankumar #tseries #kartikaaryanforever #kartikaaryanfans #poselikekartikaaryan #kartikaaryanpics #dostana2 #saraalikhan #saraalikhan95 #sartik #janhvikapoor A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN 💙 (@kartikaayran) on Jul 18, 2019 at 7:55pm PDT View this post on Instagram Happy birthday @bhumipednekar 🎂🎂🎉 #ahanpandey #ananyabeautiful #ananyapandaystyle #ananyapanday #karishmakapoor #kartikaryan #bhumipednekar #patipatniaurwoh #happybirthday #soty2 #suhanakhan #sonamkapoor #beautiful #beauty A post shared by ananya panday99 (@ananyapanday99) on Jul 18, 2019 at 2:44pm PDT “Ayushmann and Bhumi are both shooting in Lucknow. While Ayushmann is busy with Gulabo Sitabo shoot that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi is shooting Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey. Ayushmann wanted to surprise Bhumi and figured out when the cast and crew of her film was celebrating her birthday. She was overjoyed seeing him and the celebrations only became extra special. Ayushmann was there with his brother Aparshakti. Then there was some impromptu celebrations that saw all of them dancing their hearts out. Ayushmann made the night special for his close friend Bhumi,” it added.Ayushmann was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 while Bhumi featured in Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Follow @htshowbiz for more