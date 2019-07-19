Bhumi Pednekar celebrates birthday on sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ayushmann Khurrana joins the fun. Watch

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, was in for a surprise when her Shubh Mangal Saavdhan co-star Ayushmann Khurrana dropped in to celebrate her birthday on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ayushmann is in the city for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo.

Bhumi, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.Bhumi and will be seen again with him in Bala, shared their pictures together and wrote, “Janmadin with Bala and Chintuji.”

Pictures and videos from the birthday celebrations have now surfaced online. They show Pati Patni Aur Woh actors Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan also enjoying the party as Bhumi cuts the cake and dances in different videos.

“Ayushmann and Bhumi are both shooting in Lucknow. While Ayushmann is busy with Gulabo Sitabo shoot that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi is shooting Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey. Ayushmann wanted to surprise Bhumi and figured out when the cast and crew of her film was celebrating her birthday. After wrapping up his day’s shoot, Ayushmann ensured that he drove down to the hotel where Pati Patni crew were throwing a birthday celebration for Bhumi,” a source said.

”Of course Bhumi was first surprised, then thrilled that her close friend Ayushmann was joining the celebrations. She was overjoyed seeing him and the celebrations only became extra special. Ayushmann was there with his brother Aparshakti. Then there was some impromptu celebrations that saw all of them dancing their hearts out. Ayushmann made the night special for his close friend Bhumi,” it added.

Ayushmann was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 while Bhumi featured in Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 12:18 IST