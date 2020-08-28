Bhumi Pednekar-Konkona Sen Sharma’s Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare to land on Netflix in September

bollywood

Konkona Sen and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare is all set to premiere on Netflix in September. Directed by Alankrita Srivastava, the film is a family drama about two cousins and their quest for freedom. Alankrita is best known for Lipstick Under My Burkha, her critically-acclaimed film that started a conversation about misogyny in the society.

Earlier, Konkona shared a still from the upcoming film and wrote, “Watch Dolly and Kitty fight their silent battles while they navigate womanhood, sisterhood and everything in between in this charming story about finding freedom. Can’t wait to shine with you my chamakta sitara @bhumipednekar @vikrantmassey87 @amolparashar #AamirBashir @alankrita601 @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor @balajimotionpictures #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare Coming soon on @netflix_in.”

About the film landing online instead of a theatrical release, Bhumi had told ANI, “As an artist, I only look to entertain audiences every time I come on screen and I’m ok with any platform becoming the vehicle of my creative expression. At this day and age, producers will do what is needed and we must all support each other’s decisions. I feel our film will reach out to a much, much larger audience with this move.”

She also said about the film, “I’m looking forward to see how people react. It was refreshing to play a girl, fresh out of college, waiting to experience life. Our coming of age is done in a fun yet relatable manner. Kitty is naive, sweet, ambitious and a survivor. It celebrates womanhood, sisterhood and all the drama that comes in between with love and work. It very skilfully shows just how complex yet beautiful women are. The film is full of quirk and a pool of emotions. It has a different narrative and am excited.”

Since it has been doing the rounds in film festivals across the globe, Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare has already got rave reviews from critics. Bhumi has also been awarded the Best Female Actor Award at Busan Film Festival for the movie.

Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare was part of the 17 titles that Netflix announced last month.

