e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sensharma take their film to Busan Film Festival in old video

Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sensharma take their film to Busan Film Festival in old video

Check out the sassy, gorgeous ladies as they take Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare to Busan Film Festival 2019 for the world premiere.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 18:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Konkona SenSharma and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Netflix’s Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare.
Konkona SenSharma and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Netflix’s Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare.
         

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has shared a throwback video from last year’s Busan International Film Festival where Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare team posed for the cameras. The film had its world premiere in October last year at the festival.

Bhumi shared a picture from the photocall at the film festival where all the women can be seen happily posing for the shutterbugs. Directed by Alankrita Srivastava, the film is a family stirring drama about two cousins and their quest for freedom.

Hindustantimes

She also posted the video on Instagram and wrote, “With these Queens for one of the most fun trips and royal red carpets #flashbackfriday #Busan #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare @konkona @ektarkapoor @alankrita601 @ruchikaakapoor.” The film also features Konkona Sensharma, Karan Kundra, Vikrant Massey and Kubra Sait.

Also read: Richa Chadha slams Bollywood hypocrisy, says an actor had press release ready even before Irrfan Khan had died

Earlier, Konkona shared her first look from the upcoming film and wrote, “Watch Dolly and Kitty fight their silent battles while they navigate womanhood, sisterhood and everything in between in this charming story about finding freedom. Can’t wait to shine with you my chamakta sitara @bhumipednekar @vikrantmassey87 @amolparashar #AamirBashir @alankrita601 @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor @balajimotionpictures #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare Coming soon on @netflix_in.”

 

Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare was part of the 17 titles that Netflix announced Thursday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In