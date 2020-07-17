Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sensharma take their film to Busan Film Festival in old video

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 18:21 IST

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has shared a throwback video from last year’s Busan International Film Festival where Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare team posed for the cameras. The film had its world premiere in October last year at the festival.

Bhumi shared a picture from the photocall at the film festival where all the women can be seen happily posing for the shutterbugs. Directed by Alankrita Srivastava, the film is a family stirring drama about two cousins and their quest for freedom.

She also posted the video on Instagram and wrote, “With these Queens for one of the most fun trips and royal red carpets #flashbackfriday #Busan #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare @konkona @ektarkapoor @alankrita601 @ruchikaakapoor.” The film also features Konkona Sensharma, Karan Kundra, Vikrant Massey and Kubra Sait.

Earlier, Konkona shared her first look from the upcoming film and wrote, “Watch Dolly and Kitty fight their silent battles while they navigate womanhood, sisterhood and everything in between in this charming story about finding freedom. Can’t wait to shine with you my chamakta sitara @bhumipednekar @vikrantmassey87 @amolparashar #AamirBashir @alankrita601 @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor @balajimotionpictures #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare Coming soon on @netflix_in.”

Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare was part of the 17 titles that Netflix announced Thursday.

