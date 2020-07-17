e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Richa Chadha slams Bollywood hypocrisy, says an actor had press release ready even before Irrfan Khan had died

Richa Chadha slams Bollywood hypocrisy, says an actor had press release ready even before Irrfan Khan had died

Actor Richa Chadha has spilled the tea about the hypocrisy of Bollywood, and recalled instances to support her claims.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Richa Chadha has addressed several issues in her blog.
Richa Chadha has addressed several issues in her blog.
         

Actor Richa Chadha has written a blog about, among other things, the hypocrisy she has observed in the film industry. Without taking names, Richa described incidents that she has witnessed, which made her wonder how cynical people can get.

“In this business, one can’t even trust one’s own agency/manager because they will steal from you, even though as talent you may deposit all your trust and confidence in that one person/agency,” she wrote, recalling the time she confronted her former agent about it, and was told as an explanation that everyone does it.

“I saw journalists, publicists, film promotion people post messages of how they were sick of the business and its ‘toxicity’. Some among these are the most venomous people you might come across,” she continued, adding, “They themselves could be under-investigation on charges of fraud, rape, paedophilia but will not desist from participating in the demonstration of the very hierarchy they claim to hate.”

Also read: Richa Chadha says same directors who posted condolence messages have ‘replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them’

She mentioned an actor, who had a press release ready even before actor Irrfan Khan had died, “so that they could milk the tragedy and be in the same frame one last time.” She also mentioned a film journalist, who called Irrfan’s team mere hours before his death, demanding that he be told about the actor’s condition, and later complaining about not being the one to break the news.

Richa wrote that a journalist had even arrived at her partner, actor Ali Fazal’s door, asking for information about his mother’s death and wondering if he could get shots of the ambulance and the body.

Richa wrote that some of the same filmmakers who’d written condolence notes ‘a month ago’, perhaps at the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, “have run down movies of their peers pre-release, have replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them at the last minute and several have in fact repeatedly forecasted ‘iska kuch nahi hoga’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
LIVE: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nearing 1,400-mark
LIVE: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nearing 1,400-mark
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In