Blackbuck hunting case: Saif wished Salman Khan luck before leaving courtroom

It was nearing 11am when 52-year-old Salman Khan entered the court premises flanked by his bodyguard Shera and sisters Alvira and Arpita.

His sartorial elements — a body-hugging black shirt with the top button undone and blue denims — were consistent with the recent roles he has portrayed on screen.

Fans and wildlife activists soon started gathering outside the court campus — some wanting to catch a glimpse of the star and others waiting to see him. Police officers dotted the complex as Khan reached the first floor of the sessions court building.

Neelam, his co-actor in the film Hum Saath-Saath Hain and an accused in the case, was the first to enter the courtroom with her husband, followed by the other accused — local resident Dushyant Singh and actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu.

As the judgment was pronounced at 11.25am, some say Khan twitched a little. The actor was soon surrounded by his co-actors who were acquitted by the court. As they rallied around the 52-year-old for about an hour, voicing words of assurance, Khan was busy talking to the lawyer who accompanied him from Mumbai. The other stars left around 12.30pm, with Saif shaking hands with Salman and wishing him luck before exiting the courtroom.

At 2.08pm, as the judge pronounced the quantum of punishment sentencing the actor to five years in jail, Khan’s sisters broke down. The actor left the court in a police car at 2.45pm for Jodhpur Central Jail, where he would spend the night — his fourth in connection with the case. He was earlier in jail from October 15 to October 17, 1998, before the case came up in court.