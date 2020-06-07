Boman is glad to be able to share the knowledge of screenwriting with aspirants
Boman Irani has completed over 50 online screenwriting sessions with over 75 budding writers.bollywood Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:23 IST
While many actors and filmmakers have been keeping busy with a variety of activities during the lockdown, actor Boman Irani has completed over 50 online screenwriting sessions. With the workshop, Irani says he is glad to help budding screenwriters engage with him and learn nuances of screenwriting. The free online course has brought in aspirants from all over India. A source says, “During the lockdown, Irani started the online screenwriting sessions, which are regularly attended by more than 70 screenwriters across the country. The sessions are conducted everyday and are easily accessible.”
View this post on Instagram
It was such a fun and a memorable experience working with some of Bollywood’s finest talents and bringing alive one of the most memorable stories. I am so glad that I was part of this story. Today, we celebrate 10 years of 3 idiots. Let us all relive this memory and tune in to @sonymaxmovies, tonight at 9 pm and celebrate #10YrsOf3IdiotsWithMAX.
The Munnabhai MBBS (2003) actor shares, “The workshop called Spiral Bound has become a very important part of my life. I started these online sessions with 2 or 3 screenwriters, who wanted to discuss their ideas with me. After that, more and more people started joining and now we have over 75 people attending the sessions every day. It is an interactive session where we share our knowledge and understanding of screenwriting. It has been an incredible journey.”
The first workshop was conducted by the Academy award winning film Birdman’s (2014) screenwriter, Alexander Dinelaris, who conducted a day-long session with Irani when the latter launched his production house. The actor is glad to conduct the workshop sessions during the lockdown.
View this post on Instagram
Navroze Mubarak to one and all!!!!! For the first time on Navroze I’m not at a Parsi Natak. On our terrace instead. Will go down and spend the evening with family. Not a bad idea at all. The terrace however displayed a rather crisp and pastel skyline. A positive takeaway from all this. So once again. NAVROZE MUBARAK. One more thing. Whatsapp forwards spread a disease called Panic. We know what to do. So just do it. Stay home with family and take the prescribed precautions. Soap, distance and smile. They aren’t very tough to follow.
“It all begins with a story. And if you can get that right in terms of screenplay then making a movie or any other content for entertainment becomes easier. I am a student of the craft but while my endeavour is to master it, I also want to help as many brilliant minds to do the same,” Irani adds.