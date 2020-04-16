Chris Hemsworth raves about Extraction co-star Randeep Hooda, Ananya Panday talks about her first shot

bollywood

Salman Khan angry at lockdown violators in new video: ‘If you don’t go out with friends, police wouldn’t hit your behinds’

Salman Khan has shared a long video on his life under lockdown. The actor also schooled those who are venturing out of their houses, putting their families at risk of the novel coronavirus. In the 10-minute IGTV video, Salman started in his familiar, Bigg Boss fashion with ‘namaste, salaam, sasriyakaal’ and said the ‘zindagi ka Bigg Boss’ has begun with the whole country staying at home now.

Khubsoorat actor Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 65

Actor and writer Ranjit Chowdhry, best remembered for playing Rakesh Roshan’s younger brother in Rekha-starrer Khubsoorat, died on April 15. He was 65. His half sister and a well known Mumbai-based theatre personality Raell Padamsee broke the news on Instagram.

Extraction interview: Chris Hemsworth, director Sam Hargrave rave about ‘genuinely great person’ Randeep Hooda

Neither star Chris Hemsworth nor director Sam Hargrave were too familiar with Indian films and actors before they shot a significant chunk of their upcoming action movie, Extraction, in the subcontinent, but they’ve since made amends. Hemsworth and Hargrave spoke to Hindustan Times via Zoom on Wednesday, and discussed the influence of Westerns on Extraction, and the process behind hiring talented Indian actors such as Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli and Pankaj Tripathi.

Sushmita Sen reveals her Miss India gown was sewn by Sarojini Nagar tailor, watch inspiring video

Sushmita Sen created history when she won Miss India 1994 and later that year, became the first Indian to win the title of Miss Universe. Did you know that her winning Miss India gown was sewn by a local tailor working out of a garage? In a video that has resurfaced online, Sushmita reveals her incredible journey to winning Miss India. The clip is a snippet from the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

Ananya Panday says her first-ever shot was almost a washout: ‘Everybody got to do their scene except me’

Actor Ananya Panday has desribed her first day of shoot as a professional actor on the sets of Student of the Year 2, saying that it almost ended up being a washout. Ananya said that when rain threatened to cancel her entry shot, she was dejected, because her co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria had already shot theirs.

