Ananya Panday says her first-ever shot was almost a washout: ‘Everybody got to do their scene except me’

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:40 IST

Actor Ananya Panday has desribed her first day of shoot as a professional actor on the sets of Student of the Year 2, saying that it almost ended up being a washout. Ananya said that when rain threatened to cancel her entry shot, she was dejected, because her co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria had already shot theirs.

She told Mumbai Mirror, “Our first shot was supposed to be for the song Jatt Ludhiyane Da. Punit had individually promised the three of us that all our first shots will be solo so that each one of us gets to savour it.”

She continued, “Tiger’s was a dance step, while Tara got a beauty shot. When it was my turn, it started raining. I got upset thinking I wouldn’t get to shoot, and that my first day was ruined. Everybody got to do their scene except me. Luckily, Punit changed mine to an indoor shot so everything worked out.”

Ananya in an earlier interview to Hindustan Times had spoken about the support she gets from her parents, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey. “They are very happy. Parents will always be your only true fans who want the best for you. I’m so happy my parents are seeing my success. They’ve always emphasised on me living a very balanced life. I began working at a young age, they always try and make time for me to chill, enjoy and live a normal life,” she said.

After SOTY 2, Ananya appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh, with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Khaali Peeli, with Ishaan Khatter, and Shakun Batra’s next lined up.

