Home / Bollywood / Class of 83 first look: Bobby Deol plays a dean in uniform in Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix release

Class of 83 first look: Bobby Deol plays a dean in uniform in Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix release

The first look of Bobby Deol-starrer Class of 83 is out and it shows him as an IPS officer. The film is made under Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment and will release on Netflix.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bobby Deol plays a dean in Class of 83.
Bobby Deol plays a dean in Class of 83.
         

Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment has shared the first look of their upcoming film, Class of 83. The film still shows Bobby Deol as an IPS officer as he addresses a gathering of policemen at an event. He sports a moustache in the first look.

Sharing the film still, the official Red Chillies Entertainment account wrote, “A dean who’s a class apart, quite literally! Meet @iambobbydeol in #ClassOf83, our first @netflix_in film. Directed by @atulsanalog and produced by @gaurikhan & @_gauravverma.”

 

The film revolves around an upright policeman Kabir (Bobby), whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion towards their nation. It also stars Shriya Saran, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Amrita Puri, Pulkit Samrat, Annup Sonii and Harsh Chhaya.Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film is based on Sayyed Yunus Hussain Zaidi’s book of the same title.

Talking about the film, Bobby had told PTI in an interview last year, “I have been in the industry for a long time and I have known Shah Rukh for years. He is a great guy and I am happy he is producing the project. He himself is very dedicated to his work and being part of his production is amazing as he makes sure no stone is left unturned to make a good project.”

Also read: Ludo first look: Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh walk in with a baby and swag to spare for Netflix release

Shah Rukh had told Economic Times in an interview in 2018, “It gives an opportunity to a lot of youngsters who didn’t know where to take their small films. So my deal with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and chief content officer Ted Sarandos is not just on paper. I’ll try and make stuff for you for which I can’t find a theatre and I am non-self-obsessed to know that certain films don’t need to be in the theatre. Theatres will also change. It will perhaps be more like Broadway where movies will play for six months.”

