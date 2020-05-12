Bobby Deol says it was ‘great fun’ working with his son

bollywood

Updated: May 12, 2020 11:56 IST

Apart from sticking to his fitness regime and working out, Bobby Deol’s happy that he made productive use of the lockdown by dedicating a poem to front-line workers who are tirelessly working during the pandemic. “I’ve known Sanjay Masoomm (writer) for years. We’ve worked on a lot of films together. I was so inspired when I heard the poem that he wrote that I thought if I could inspire people and make even a little difference, I should go for it,” he says, adding that he narrated the tribute video.

The actor had “great fun” collaborating with his younger son, Dharam Deol, who shot the video featuring him. He says, “My son loves cameras. Three years ago when I was shooting for a film, he was chatting with my cinematographer about camera techniques. He had done so much of research. Luckily, he had a camera and he put his hobby to use.”

Looking back at the first five months of 2020, and mourning the loss of two acting stalwarts, he says, “I knew Rishi (Kapoor) ji since I was a kid. I met him so many times with my dad. He was always full of energy and was a friendly person who always wanted to cheer you up. As for Irrfan, he mostly kept to himself and was very honest. I worked with him in two movies and we played cricket together on the sets.” But he’s positive that their journey will motivate everyone struggling during the health crisis. He shares, “It’s sad that they had to fight such a difficult battle. But they fought bravely. I hope people get inspired from their positivity.”

While Deol is spending quality time with his family, he says he misses his father, Dharmendra, who’s currently stationed in his farmhouse. “Two days before the lockdown, he went to his farmhouse. When you grow old, you tend to feel low when you are confined. He’s enjoying his time there as he loves nature. Our farmhouse is like heaven on earth and all because of his own efforts. He’s happy growing vegetables there,” he signs off with a smile.