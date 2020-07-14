Comedian Rohan Joshi goes off Twitter after phone number and address get leaked, says ‘Please leave my family alone’

bollywood

Stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi, co-founder of the now defunct comedy group AIB, has deactivated his Twitter account. In an Instagram post, he said that he was inundated with abusive messages and threats after his phone number and address got leaked online. He also apologised for hurting religious sentiments and requested everyone to ‘leave (his) family alone’.

Rohan wrote on Instagram, “Going offline for a few days. Number and address have been leaked, so the last few days have been a circus of abuse, threats, 2 am phone calls and anxious spirals. See you on the other side whenever I guess. I’m sorry if I offended anyone’s sentiments with my words and I apologise without any qualifications and reservations for any words I have spoken that have hurt someone’s religious sentiments. Please leave my family alone.”

There was an outpouring of support from Rohan’s fans. “Take care of yourself and the family..we as your internet family are right behind you...if you want us to help you, stand for you, speak for you..we are here,” one Instagram user wrote. “Unfortunate that comedians must go through such trauma for something as basic as a joke,” another wrote.

Recently, an old video of a female stand-up comedian went viral and it was alleged that she made derogatory jokes about Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She received a volley of abuses online and even rape threats were made. Soon after, netizens dug up old tweets of Rohan, in which he made allegedly insulting comments about politicians and Hindu deities.

Rohan has been pursuing a solo career ever since allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against AIB frequent collaborator Utsav Chakraborty and co-founder Gursimran Khamba. The group was dissolved soon after. Last month, AIB’s maiden film as producers, Chintu Ka Birthday, was released on streaming platform Zee5.

