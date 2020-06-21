‘Count your blessings then being vicious vultures’: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa on reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

bollywood

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 14:46 IST

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has spoken about reactions to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, saying she is ‘extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in pretext of being sympathizers’. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 at the age of 34.

Sutapa, who had earlier shared a media report which was later deleted, updated her post, “I posted the below update and many of my friends have mentioned that the therapist didn’t divulge the details hence I am deleting the link. And my apologies to the doctor. But he should definitely sue the journalist then. I wonder why is netizens not reacting to this? It’s not only about sushant singh Rajput it’s also about how callous we can be to get that bit of news.

“My heart goes for the girls mentioned in the article. Imagine how many would have trolled Rhea by now. We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals it’s sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media.Just any one gets up today and becomes judge therapist relationship counselor blah blah blah. And I repeat count your blessings in these tough times then being vicious vultures. There is much more in life to share so get a life!!”

She had first written, “Dealing with grief could sometimes make you extremely compassionate to others.. Pain can be looked at something to learn from. I was extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in pretext of being sympathizers of #shushantsinghrajput death.we have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser. Grieving process can be also productive fellow beings.some one sent me the below article and how irresponsible is that!!! How further low can media fall?I mean does she have a written permission from her patient for that? Well you got your two minutes glory but you should be the last person to be in this job in first place. And should be banned by the medical faculty for demeaning living people by sharing his personal details.”

She added in her post, “I again apologize doctor.” She also shared a media report on the actor’s death that has since been deleted.

Earlier, reacting to son Babil’s tribute to Sushant, she had written, “Human mind is not something one can decipher on social media.(sic) Why why we will never know. The least we can do is not to judge a fragile sensitive person. We can dwell in our loss because one doesn’t come across often a youngster in Bollywood who reads quantum physics, poetry, supports organic farming, sends kids to NASA, is deep in astronomy, does charity, and yoga and spiritualism ..special soul special boy.. I am so sorry you were in so much pain. May you reach for stars, look closely at them while you are there. You will always have a special place in my heart since your first interview sushant.”

Earlier, Babil had also answered a follower on Instagram who asked him to unfollow star kids. Sushant’s death has reignited a debate on nepotism and how outsiders are allegedly treated in Bollywood.

“@yashbansal2937 brother, do you understand the pressures and expectations of being the son of someone who changed the concept of acting in Indian cinema? I understand your frustration against nepotism, but there are two sides to every coin,” he had responded.