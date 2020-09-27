Daughter’s Day 2020: Kapil Sharma shares cute pics of baby Anayra, says ‘Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado’

bollywood

Comedian and host Kapil Sharma is celebrating his first Daughter’s Day with his baby girl Anayra. He has shared two adorable photos of the little one on Instagram and his fans can’t get enough of her cuteness in the pictures.

Sharing the two pictures, Kapil wrote in caption, “Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado #blessings #happydaughtersday #daughter #anayrasharma.” The first picture shows an adorable Anayra sitting in her father’s lap who kisses her on her head. The second picture shows the little one looking cute in a frock, hairband and stylish butterfly sunglasses.

The post received more than 180000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. Tiger Shroff dropped several heart emojis and kiss-eye emojis in reaction to the post. Actor Hina Khan and musician Salim Merchant called her “Adorable”. Singer Sophie Choudry also dropped several heart emojis and called her “nanni pari (little fairy).” Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Awwwwwwieeee!!! God bless her. Pahji she is so adorable! Big love from bhua,” along with kiss emojis. Guru Randhawa also called her “cutest”.

Talking about spending all his time with the little one during lockdown, Kapil had said that his daughter thinks she is jobless. He told Times of India in an interview, “Aaj kal saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon, and khaata aur sota hoon, bas. Badi mushkil se routine sahi hui thi. Usko settle aur hamein time par sote hue 10 din hi hue the ki phir se routine change ho gaya. Abhi baby bhi bore ho gayi hai dekh dekh ke mujhe saara din. Usko lagta hai, ‘Mera baap kuchh karta hi nahi hai’ (These days I am with the baby the whole time. I eat, I sleep, that’s it. We finally set a routine for her, we were finally able to catch some sleep for just 10 days but the routine changed again. Now she is tired of looking at me. She thinks her father is jobless).”

