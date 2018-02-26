Dia Mirza on meeting Justin Trudeau: He was so grounded and simple; such an earnest and honest person

Among the celebrities who got to meet the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his week-long visit to India that ended on February 24, actor Dia Mirza got luckier. The UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, Dia co-hosted a session for Trudeau at the 8th Young Change Makers Conclave in the Capital on Saturday, and interacted with him on issues such as sustainable development, climate change, and gender equality.

Excited to have met the Canadian PM, Dia admits that she had “long admired” him. “It was a wonderful moment to be introduced to him but what made it even more remarkable as an experience was the fact that I got to engage with him and discover his insights on varied issues. Amidst 5,000 young change makers at the event, I was very pleased to meet him,” says Dia, right after her session.

Enamoured by his beliefs and ideologies, Dia says she did express what she felt, to Trudeau as well. “In fact, while he was delivering his speech on stage, I was talking to his wife (Sophie) backstage and told her that one of the most remarkable qualities I find in Trudeau is the manner in which he reflects empathy. And I repeated that on stage when I met him. I told him that the world and politics need empathy,” recalls the actor.

Just like all others who were touched by Trudeau’s friendly persona and conduct, Dia also felt the same. “He was so grounded, simple, an earnest and honest person. He has a very real disposition about him and comes across as a very transparent human being,” she adds.

While there were several reports suggesting that unlike other world leaders, Trudeau didn’t get a warm welcome on his arrival in India, Dia says, “I don’t know what’s being written in the media, but I do know that a 5,000 strong young audience [at the conclave] gave him possibly one of the warmest welcomes any leader could ask for. I do hope that he carries back with him fond memories of being in India and having interacted with all of us.”

