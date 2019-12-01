e-paper
Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia dies, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna spotted at hospital

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia’s 80-year old mother Betty Kapadia died in Mumbai on Saturday.

bollywood Updated: Dec 01, 2019 09:26 IST

Asian News International
Dimple Kapadia, daughter Twinkle and actor Akshay Kumar were spotted at the Mumbai hospital where Betty had been admitted.
Dimple Kapadia, daughter Twinkle and actor Akshay Kumar were spotted at the Mumbai hospital where Betty had been admitted.
         

Actor Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia died late last night at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 80. Actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted outside the hospital, late on Saturday.

The veteran actor’s mother who turned 80 this year was recently spotted celebrating her birthday with her family and friends, including her granddaughter Twinkle and her husband Akshay.

 

 

 

Twinkle had also shared some pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram handle and wrote, “ Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.” In one of the pictures, Betty, seated on a wheelchair, can be seen posing for the lenses with Akshay smiling.

 

Also read: Dimple Kapadia’s mother hospitalised, actor says ‘she is better now. I need all the prayers’

Dimple’s mother was married to a Gujarati entrepreneur Chunnibhai Kapadia and together had four children including the 62-year-old actor, her late sister, who was also an actor, Simple Kapadia, another sister, Reem and a brother, Munna.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

