Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan gushes over her performance in Tenet: ‘Even after 47 years in the business, you still raise the bar’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 20:51 IST

Dimple Kapadia’s nephew, Karan Kapadia, showered love on her performance in Tenet. Karan took to Instagram to share a picture of Dimple with director Christopher Nolan and a note written by the filmmaker for her. Nolan has said that working with her was a ‘delight’.

Karan praised Dimple as a ‘phenomenal actor’ and wrote that she continues to set new benchmarks for everyone, even after nearly five decades in the film industry. “Even after 47 years in the business, you still continue to raise the bar, you deserve everything and way more. You’re an inspiration, a phenomenal actor and an even better human being. I love you,” he wrote.

On Saturday, Dimple’s son-in-law, Akshay Kumar shared the same set of pictures on Instagram and praised Dimple for creating ‘magic’ on screen. “Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release. Had I been in her place, I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her on screen working her magic in #Tenet, I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma,” he wrote.

In September, daughter Twinkle Khanna had watched Tenet in Scotland, where Akshay was shooting for Bellbottom. She had taken to Instagram to laud Dimple’s performance and written, “Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible.”

Also read | Aditya Narayan says he will move into 5 BHK flat with wife Shweta Agarwal soon: ‘I have been saving since years’

Dimple plays arms dealer Priya Singh in Tenet, which released in India on December 4. The film also features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy.

Ahead of Tenet’s release in India, Christopher Nolan talked to PTI about shooting for the film in Mumbai. “We shot in Mumbai, which is just one of the most extraordinary looking cities in the world in terms of its architecture, the amazing people and the abundance of life on the streets there. It’s a really remarkable place with this extraordinary history, so, to be able to take the audience there, it seemed a very exciting setting,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more