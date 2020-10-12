Disha Patani wraps up shoot of Salman Khan starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, shares pic with girl gang

bollywood

Actor Disha Patani has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film with Salman Khan, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with her girl gang and make the announcement.

Sharing it, she wrote: “#radhe packup thank you my lovely team for being the best ever #girlpower.” The picture shows Disha posing with four other girls as they take a selfie.

The shoot of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai had resumed after lockdown. Salman had himself declared it on Instagram and how the team was getting back to work after six and a half months. He had written, posting a picture of himself, “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe.”

The shoot of the film had come to a grinding halt as the coronavirus pandemic grew bigger and bigger with each passing day in the early months of the year. In early March, Salman and Disha were to take off for Azerbaijan but reportedly called off the trip. A source was quoted in a report in Mid Day as saying: “Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it’s scary to travel with a large number of unit hands abroad. It doesn’t make sense. Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere.”

The report had also added that some members of the crew, who had already left for Baku by then for prep for the shoot, had reportedly been called back.

This will be Disha’s second outing with Salman after Bharat. Speaking about it, Disha had told PTI, “Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Deeva sir. It has to do with the story and my character.”

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Randeep Hooda and Tamil actor Bharath. While Randeep will be seen as the principle villain in the film, Bharath will star as a cop. Prabhudheva is directing the film.

