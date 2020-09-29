e-paper
Regional Movies / Actor Bharath all set to resume shooting for Salman Khan's Radhe

Actor Bharath all set to resume shooting for Salman Khan’s Radhe

Tamil actor Bharath tweeted to inform his fans that he would be resuming shoot for Salman Khan starrer Radhe. He plays a cop in the film.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 29, 2020 16:14 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Tamil actor Bharath Niwas, who has starred in films like Boys and Kadhal, has revealed he’s all set to join the sets of Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Mosted Wanted Bhai and resume filming. In the Prabhudeva directorial, Bharath will be seen playing a cop.

Bharath has already shot for three days in the first schedule in Mumbai. This will be his second Hindi outing as he has previously starred in Jackpot.

Radhe, which is rumoured to be a sequel to Wanted, marks the third time collaboration of Salman Khan and Prabhudeva after Wanted and Dabangg 3.

Gearing up for the final schedule of Radhe. Finally work mode (sic),” Bharath tweeted.

 

Initially, rumours suggested that Bharath had been roped in to play one of the antagonists in the film. However, he recently clarified to Times of India that he plays a cop.

“No, I am not the villain in the film. Randeep Hooda is playing that role. I play a cop, someone who’s always with Salman sir’s character. In fact, Prabhu master asked me if I would be okay with the role because I’m also playing the hero in Tamil films. But it’s a good opportunity for me, a very good role. So, I signed it without any hesitation. Prabhu master told me that I have to look stylish, and rough and tough at the same time. So, I beefed up a bit; I’m still working on my body now,” he said.

Also read: Arbaaz Khan files defamation case after his name is dragged into Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput case

Over the last few months, Bharath had shared several work-out videos. He was putting in a lot of effort to beef up for the role of a cop.

Bharath, who has starred in over 30 Tamil films, currently has nearly half a dozen projects in his kitty. He was last seen on screen in Tamil film Kalidas, in which he played a cop.

