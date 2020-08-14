Disha Salian’s father says she wanted to get married soon, had met Sushant Singh Rajput ‘only once for an hour’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:15 IST

Satish Salian, the father of celebrity manager Disha Salian who died by suicide in June, has said that she was planning to marry her fiance Rohan Rai. He has also claimed that her daughter met Sushant Singh Rajput only for an hour.

Urging people to stop victimising his daughter, Satish told Mid Day, “And, we had planned a wedding reception in December or January.” He added that they had decided on a court marriage and further said, “We are very hurt by her death. People are spreading rumours on social media platforms that she was thrown off the building and her body was found naked. There is no truth in these claims. This kind of talk is highly offensive and hurts us.”

Earlier, he had refuted rumours of Disha being raped and pregnant. About Disha’s friends in her flat the day she died, Satish told the tabloid, “They are Disha’s childhood friends and belong to good families. We knew them and their families very well.” Asserting that his daughter had no relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he added, “They had only met once along with his manager for about an hour.” Satish said that Disha and Rohan were staying at their Dadar house during the lockdown. “They had gone to the Malvani flat on June 4 to clean it, as Rohan had planned a shooting there for a project,” he told the daily.

Last week, Satish had said that the rumours being spread about his daughter and her death were false. “As media has freedom of speech, we also have right of privacy, do not interfere in our life please. I request you all please. Police have explained me. They showed whole case evidences, post mortem report. My daughter was never pregnant, she never got pregnant. Rape never happened, organs are clear,” he said. Disha’s mother added that she has faith in the Mumbai Police, who she believes are doing their job properly.

Also read: Motorcycle accident damages Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 set worth Rs 20 crore, leaves actor ‘frustrated’: reports

According to the cops, Disha died by suicide at in Mumbai on June 8. Earlier, Disha’s father had said he does not suspect any foul play in her death and he is “completely satisfied” with the probe being conducted by Mumbai Police in the case, an official told PTI. In a letter sent to assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Malvani, Satish Salian alleged that media persons were harassing his family by repeatedly questioning their faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiry into her death, the official said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more