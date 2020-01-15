e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Divya Dutta: ‘I once lost a role because I was told I am fair’

Divya Dutta: ‘I once lost a role because I was told I am fair’

Divya Dutta said she was once rejected for a film as the makers wanted a darker woman to play a villager.

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 08:26 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Divya Dutta has worked in films such as Veer Zaara, Dilli 6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and others.
Divya Dutta has worked in films such as Veer Zaara, Dilli 6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and others.
         

She isn’t one to shy away from taking up roles which are out of her comfort zone. Actor Divya Dutta, be it in Delhi 6 (2009), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), or Badlapur (2015), has always managed to leave an impact on the audience, the length of the role irrespective.

Ask her however, if initially she had plans to become a commercial, mainstream film actor which people aspire, complete with drama and dance, she quips, “Yes!... I realised however, after Veer-Zara (2004), that the significance of a role is not just about being glamorous. What you give to a role is what’s integral to the story. Now everything is so story and character oriented… in fact, one of my directors was saying ‘you know that big heroine? She wants to do your role’.”

She goes on to add that she has seen actor turn down roles because they were ‘small’. “Earlier, we used to say chhota role nahi karenge. I never said that, but I have seen girls say it. Now they say ‘chhota hai, koi baat nahi, impactful hai na?’”

As we talk about the length of the role not mattering, we mention to her the debates that arise around casting, such as Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu playing older characters on screen (instead of old actors being cast), Bhumi being made to change her skin’s colour for Bala.

Also read: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn’s film crosses Rs 75 cr, Deepika Padukone-starrer struggles at Rs 21.37 cr

Divya herself had to colour her skin for Delhi 6. “You had Anupam Kher play an old man in Saraansh, Nargis ji played Mother India at the peak of her career… it’s not about who is playing it, it’s how you play it. The film you mentioned, if something was questionable, it was makeup and VFX. I once lost a role because I was told I am fair. They were looking for a village woman who is darker. They told me ‘you suit the role completely’. I asked ‘then why am I not doing it?’ They replied ‘you are too fair for the role’. I felt a little cheated at not being able to do something because of skin colour. But I am an actor. I was darkened for Delhi 6. I used to go to set at 4 in the morning, mera mazaak udta tha for the call time. I used to take so long to get ready. But here was a director (Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra) who interested me with a role. I saw Saand Ki Aankh, I thought the girls were young, they did a good job. Thodi der ke baad main bhool gayi (they are younger actors playing older characters),” says Divya.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials
India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials
Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays
Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays
India, Russia initiate talks for long-term oil supply
India, Russia initiate talks for long-term oil supply
As Shaheen Bagh protest gains ground, UP, Bengal follow suit
As Shaheen Bagh protest gains ground, UP, Bengal follow suit
Punjab nurse’s killer confesses on live TV, arrested
Punjab nurse’s killer confesses on live TV, arrested
‘Big admirer’ Babul Supriyo slams trolls attacking Deepika over JNU visit
‘Big admirer’ Babul Supriyo slams trolls attacking Deepika over JNU visit
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news