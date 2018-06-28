Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga new stills are here. Check them out

Sonam Kapoor is teaming up on screen with her father and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor for the first time in the upcoming film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

After releasing the film’s teaser, the makers have now released some new stills from the film, and they present a very happy picture. Not only this, they also introduce Juhi Chawla’s character in the film. In one of the pictures, she is sitting with a bruise on her forehead.

Sonam Kapoor’s fan club has tweeted these pictures.

Apart from Juhi, both Sonam and Anil can be seen singing and dancing.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film is set in Punjab. The earlier released teaser opens with footage of Anil’s song from 1942 A Love Story, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

We are then introduced to Sonam and her ‘true love’ which involves quite a lot of ‘syapa’ or trouble.

Sonam, who got married to Anand Ahuja in a private ceremony in May this year, has been riding high on the success of her latest flick, Veere Di Wedding. The film, that also starred Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, was a box office success, although it received mixed response from critics.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will hit the screens on October 12, 2018.