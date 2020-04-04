Fact check: Shah Rukh never donated Rs 45 crore to Pakistan. Here’s the truth

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is under fire once again on Twitter after the clip of a television report went viral on the social media platform. The video clip shows a report from India TV in which the anchor talks about whether Shah Rukh has donated Rs 45 crore to Pakistan. However, as investigation points out, it was an old clip that has been taken out of context.

The clip was enough to launch the troll army on their path to defame the actor. Multiple tweets cropped up, accusing Shah Rukh of helping Pakistan amid the coronavirus pandemic and not India. Check out a few tweets.

It has now been found that the video is merely a cropped version of an old report from 2017 when Shah Rukh was also accused of making donations to Pakistan. In 2017, an oil tanker had exploded in Pakistan killing 219 people. It was rumoured that Shah Rukh had donated Rs 45 crore to the victims. That rumour was also found to be fake.

TheLallantop.com’s investigation found that in their full, uncropped report, India TV had talked to Shah Rukh’s team back in 2017 who refuted the rumours. It is clear that Shah Rukh had not made any donations to Pakistan in 2017 or now.

Shah Rukh Khan never donated anything to Pakistan.. STOP all these fake claims & accusations against SRK .. Dear Haters, do some research before barking and putting false allegations!



#StopNegativityAgainstSRK @HansrajMeena pic.twitter.com/GmcPSu6Y4i — Shahzad Alam (@Shahzad85953244) March 29, 2020

In reality, Shah Rukh and his group companies have pledged to donate to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus.

His donations will be evenly distributed to:

1. PM-CARES Fund: Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise, has committed to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund.

2. Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund: Red Chillies Entertainment has planned to contribute to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

3. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Providers: KKR and Meer Foundation will work with West Bengal and Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 PPE kits.

4. Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation: Meer Foundation along with Ek Saath will provide daily food requirements to over 5,500 families for at least a month in Mumbai.

5. Roti Foundation: Meer Foundation in association with Roti Foundation will provide 3 lakh meal kits with 10,000 people per day for at least a month.

6. Working People’s Charter: Meer Foundation in association with them will provide basic essentials and grocery items for at least a month to over 2500 daily wage workers who have been identified across Delhi.

7. Support for acid attack survivors: Meer Foundation to provide a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors which will take care of their basic needs. The survivors identified are across UP, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

