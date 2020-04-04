Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter fanpage donates Rs 1 lakh to coronavirus relief fund: ‘Following our idol’s footsteps’

bollywood

A Twitter fan page of actor Shah Rukh Khan, ‘SRK Universe Fan Club’ has made a donation to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund. In a tweet, the fan page wrote that they were inspired by the actor’s recent multiple donations to various coronavirus relief fuds.

“Least we could do. Following our idol @iamsrk ‘s footsteps, a small contribution from us to PM CARES fund. @redchilliesent #CoronaUpdatesInIndia #COVID19Pandemic #coronavirusindia #COVID2019,” the tweet read. The attached screenshot shows receipts of a donation of Rs 1 lakh.

The actor’s fans were touched by the page’s gesture and applauded them for the donations. “Like Idol Like Fans,” wrote one. “This is really amazing and a great feeling to get associated with a team who follows all good things of their idol and inspiration @iamsrk sir. I wish my part of donation is also attached with this amount. Together we will fight and we will succeed #SrkUniverse,” wrote another fan. Shah Rukh himself has not responded to the post yet.

On Friday, Shah Rukh took to Twitter and shared that his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX -- are taking several initiatives to support the relief efforts. He tweeted: “In these times its imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”

He also lauded the efforts of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal and all other states and Union Territories leaders who have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. The Delhi CM tweeted: “Thank you Shah Rukh ji for you kind words. Your generous contribution will touch many lives in this difficult hour. @iamsrk.” Shah Rukj replied to him: “Sir, aap toh Dilliwalein hain, thank you mat karo, hukum karo. Apne Dilliwalein bhaiyon aur behnon ke liye hum lage rahenge. Ishwar ne chaha to jaldi is crisis se hum jeetkar niklenge (Sir you are a Delhite. Don’t say thank you, just tell me what you need.We will keep doing out best for our brothers and sisters from Delhi. With God’s blessings we will soon be out of this crisis). More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir.”

He shared that his donations will be evenly distributed to:

1. PM-CARES Fund: Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise, has committed to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund.

2. Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund: Red Chillies Entertainment has planned to contribute to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

3. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Providers: KKR and Meer Foundation will work with West Bengal and Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 PPE kits.

4. Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation: Meer Foundation along with Ek Saath will provide daily food requirements to over 5,500 families for at least a month in Mumbai.

5. Roti Foundation: Meer Foundation in association with Roti Foundation will provide 3 lakh meal kits with 10,000 people per day for at least a month.

6. Working People’s Charter: Meer Foundation in association with them will provide basic essentials and grocery items for at least a month to over 2500 daily wage workers who have been identified across Delhi.

7. Support for acid attack survivors: Meer Foundation to provide a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors which will take care of their basic needs. The survivors identified are across UP, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

