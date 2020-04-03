e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘We are all a family,’ says Shah Rukh Khan as Uddhav Thackeray thanks him for contributing to Covid-19 relief fund

‘We are all a family,’ says Shah Rukh Khan as Uddhav Thackeray thanks him for contributing to Covid-19 relief fund

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray expressed their gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan for contributing to relief funds.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan said that he does not need to be thanked at a time like this.
Shah Rukh Khan said that he does not need to be thanked at a time like this.(AFP)
         

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan feels that he should not be thanked for making generous donations to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others, to accelerate the efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Shah Rukh replied to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who thanked him and his wife Gauri Khan on Twitter, “We are all a family sir...and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you.” He also wrote in Marathi that everyone is together in this battle and if all chipped in their own little way, an ocean of help will be formed.

 

Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray also thanked Shah Rukh for donating towards coronavirus relief. “We don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time...do write a poem or two. Love to you,” he replied.

 

Roti Bank Foundation, which is feeding the underprivileged and daily wage workers in partnership with Shah Rukh’s non-profit organisation Meer Foundation, also thanked him. “You are all doing a great service. We at @MeerFoundation are glad we could be of assistance,” was the actor’s response.

 

Also see | Rangoli Chandel mocks ‘lame’ videos of celebrities taking Safe Hands Challenge: ‘Haha, what fools’

On Thursday, Shah Rukh announced that his companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - were contributing to a number of relief funds to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, there can only be one true response: the expression of humanity itself. This is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead. This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn’t really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another. There’s nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic, than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction. So, while we do whatever we can to support each other in our own small ways, the compassion we show to those who are likely to face the most brutal brunt of both, the pandemic and its economic consequences, will define us as a generation and as a nation,” he said in a statement.

